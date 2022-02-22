On Tuesday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported 13 COVID-19 deaths and 961 new cases in the last 24 hours (Monday).

After adding the new cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,502,641. However, the overall death toll climbed to 30,053.

Moreover, a total of 38,139 samples were tested throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 961 came COVID positive.

Statistics 22 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 38,139

Positive Cases: 961

Positivity %: 2.51%

Deaths :13

Patients on Critical Care: 1261 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 21, 2022

However, as of yesterday, 2,393 more people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours as the number of total recoveries now stood at 1,406,361.

As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases in the country is recorded at 66,227.

On the other, 564,895 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 499,365 in Punjab, 215,087 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133,936 in Islamabad, 35,284 in Balochistan, 42,684 in Azad Kashmir and 11,390 in Gilgit-Baltistan.