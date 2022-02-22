Traditional food outlet to be reopen soon

ISLAMABAD: A traditional food outlet would likely reopen soon at the premises of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa for the attraction of food lovers to be able to experience a variety of food under one roof with tasteful recipes.

According to a statement issued here Tuesday, due to certain reasons, it would not be able to resume. Initially traditional brunch would be served at a food outlet at reasonable prices and easy to access for everyone to be able to enjoy along with their family and children.

Halwa Puri, one of the most traditional foods among the young generation, would be served for two days Saturday and Sunday with the timings 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Food lovers and enthusiasts should visit and enjoy quality food with the perfect combination of nature and traditional cuisine.

The menu included Halwa Puri, Paratha, Channey, Nihari, Payee, BBQ, French toast, Omelette, Fried Eggs, Boiled Eggs, Traditional Lassi, Black tea, Green tea, Doodh Patti, etc

Lok Virsa, the premier national organisation mandated to preserve, document, and promote the cultural heritage of Pakistan, has grown from “shambles” to a swelling pride over the last couple of years, with progress ranging from creating a sense of ownership among regional cultures as well as minority communities to developing international linkages and from unprecedented infrastructure development at the premises to financial streamlining of the institution.