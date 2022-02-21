Corruption, money-laundering ‘most important’ issues of countries like Pakistan: Fawad

-ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said corruption and money-laundering were among the ‘most important’ issues confronted by countries like Pakistan.

He, in a tweet, said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been raising his voice consistently on the issue (s) asking the rich countries to stop this exploitation [accommodation of laundered money] of the poor countries.

“Panama, Pandora and now the story of Swiss accounts . . . First, steal the [public] money and then move it abroad,” Fawad said.

Referring to an unnatural alliance between the opposition parties, he said all the money launderers were getting united against the democratically elected government.