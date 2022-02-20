COVID-19 claims six more lives, 37 new infections in RWP

RAWALPINDI: As many as 37 more people were tested positive for fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 46,049 in the Rawalpindi district, while six persons lost their battle of life against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Sunday, among the new patients, nine belonged to the Potohar town, eight from Rawal town and Gujjar Khan, five from Rawalpindi Cantonment, three from Kahutta, two from Taxila, while one of each case has arrived from Murree, and Kotli Sattian.

“Presently, 57 patients are admitted to six health facilities, including 32 in the Institute of Urology,16 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, four in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, three in the Holy Family Hospital, and one in the Hearts International Hospital and BARM Hospital.”

Meanwhile, 5,480,331 people, including 44,624 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021″, it informed. The report updated that three patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 12 stable and 42 were on double oxygen support.

District Health Authority added that 550 were quarantined, including 488 homes and 62 isolation centres. In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,1,378 samples were collected, out of which 1,341 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.69 per cent.