South Punjab Secretariat to help solve people’s problems at their doorsteps

BAHAWALPUR: Secretary Board of Revenue South Punjab Zaheer Abbas Malik has said that the main purpose of creating the South Punjab Secretariat (SPS) was to solve the problems of the people of South Punjab at their doorstep.

The people of the backward areas of South Punjab will be beneficiaries who gain substantial benefits from the SPS development projects. He expressed these views while talking to complainants at his office. He said that South Punjab Secretariat is fully active in Bahawalpur and Multan.

He said that a camp office of the South Punjab Secretariat has also been set up in Taunsa Sharif so that people do not have to travel far away from their areas and their problems can be solved at their doorstep.