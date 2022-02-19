Youth crushed to death, two injured

BOUREWALA: Tractor trolley crushed a youth riding two-wheeler to death and injured two of his fellows including a woman sitting on the rear seat after hitting the bike fatally, a rescuer said.

The motorcyclist victim named Zeeshan, 22, son of Sarwar, resident of 235/EB died on the spot. While two of his fellows sitting on the back seat of the motorbike, whose identity was yet to be revealed were removed to THQ hospital where their treatment was continued until the filing of this report.

The condition of an injured was declared to be quite serious. The corpse of the deceased was shifted at DHQ hospital, while his family was being informed to take away the dead body.

The tractor trolley’s driver fled the scene. Police station Gagu Mandi took the vehicle into its custody and started searching out the fleeing accused.