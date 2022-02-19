Nationwide COVID-19 positivity ratio drops down to 4.15 pc after over a month

On Saturday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported 26 COVID-19 deaths and 1,983 new cases in the last 24 hours (Friday).

After adding the new cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,498,676. However, the overall death toll climbed to 29,976.

Moreover, a total of 47,780 samples were tested throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 1,983 came COVID positive.

However, as of yesterday, 2,782 more people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours as the number of total recoveries now stood at 1,399,000.

As of Saturday, the total count of active cases in the country is recorded at 69,700.

On the other, 563,314 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 498,322 in Punjab, 214,277 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133,702 in Islamabad, 35,206 in Balochistan, 42,535 in Azad Kashmir and 11,320 in Gilgit-Baltistan.