List of PSL stars who attracted IPL auctioneers the most

A few driving Indian and global cricketers went under the sledge in the two-day Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 super auction in Bangalore throughout the end of the week, ahead of the fifteenth release of the league.

While few players ended up being a remarkable deal picks at the auction table, a couple of players ignited extraordinary bidding wars among the ten teams.

In this article, we look upon the players who are as of now partaking in the seventh season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and have been picked by various IPL franchises for the impending IPL season that is probably going to start off on March 27.

Liam Livingstone

Britain all-rounder Liam Livingstone, addressing Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2022, was enrolled in the IPL sell off at a base cost of INR 10 million.

Punjab Kings dominated the race for Livingstone, picking the cricketer at an incredible cost of INR 115 million.

Peshawar Zalmi had picked Liam Livingstone in the Platinum class for the figure between Rs22-29 million.

Tim David

Singaporean Tim David was picked by reigning champs Multan Sultans in the Diamond Category for a figure going between Rs22-29 million.

The all-rounder, who was an “unsure” player to most of the world, has become famous and has become famous with his disastrous and forceful batting and bowling.

He has scored 221 runs in seven matches and plays had a critical influence in his side’s triumphs in the PSL 2022.

Tim David’s base cost in the IPL sell off was INR 4,000,000.

Chris Jordan

Karachi Kings picked Chris Jordan in the Platinum classification for a figure between Rs22 to 29 crores.

The English cricketer, considered probably the best bowler in T20Is, is addressing Karachi Kings in the continuous PSL. However, the 33-year-old has just played one match in the Karachi leg of the PSL and two matches in the Lahore-leg of the PSL.

Jordan has played three matches since he showed up from England’s series against West Indies, and the right-arm pacer has taken six wickets for the Kings.

Jordan’s base cost in the IPL was INR 20 million, however Chennai Super Kings got him for INR 36 million in the wake of offering.

Jason Roy

Quetta Gladiators picked Jason Roy in the Platinum classification for a figure going between Rs22-29 million.

Britain’s accomplished opener Jason Roy, who is playing for the Purple Force in the continuous PSL, has been selected by the new IPL establishment Gujarat Titans for INR 20 million, which was likewise his base cost.

David Willey

Another English player, David Willey, who represents Multan Sultans in the PSL, has been picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He was picked in the Supplementary Draft for a figure going between Rs10-14 million.

Willey’s presentation for Multan Sultans has been outstanding in the continuous PSL, and he has taken seven wickets in four counter matches for the Sultans, which persuaded RCB to get him for INR 20 million – additionally his base cost.

Alex Hales

Islamabad United picked Alex Hales in the Gold classification for a figure going between Rs7-8.75 million.

Alex Hales is representing multiple times champions Islamabad United in the PSL.

The star opener has been in intensely hot form for Islamabad, scoring 255 runs in seven matches prior to pulling out of the PSL because of individual reasons.

His constant form for United has landed him in the IPL, where he will play for Kolkata Knight Riders, who got him for INR 15 million.

Mohammad Nabi

Karachi Kings picked Mohammad Nabi in the Diamond class for a figure going between Rs10-14 million.

The Afghanistan all-rounder is playing for Karachi Kings in the continuous PSL, and he has bowled well for the Kings, taking five wickets in seven matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders purchased Nabi for INR 10 million for the IPL 2022, which was likewise his base cost.

Sherfane Rutherford

Peshawar Zalmi picked Sherfane Rutherford in the Diamond classification for a figure running between Rs10-14 million.

Rutherford, who is playing for Peshawar Zalmi in the seventh season of the PSL, has been purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 10 million.

Noor Ahmad

Noor Ahmad was picked by Quetta Gladiators in the draft for a figure going between Rs2.6-4.35 million.

The 17-year-old is in Quetta Gladiators squad in PSL 2022, and he has performed with the ball for the Gladiators. Noor has played two matches for the 2019 heroes.

Beginners, Gujarat Titans have dominated the race for the fellow, and the bid from the Titans was INR 3,000,000.

Shimron Hetmyer, Dominic Drakes, Odean Smith, and Rovman Powell were the four players who passed up the PSL in light of the fact that they were on national obligation, playing for the West Indies.