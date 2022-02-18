Pakistan records 33 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,400 new cases

On Friday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported 33 coronavirus deaths and 2,400 new cases in the last 24 hours (Thursday).

After adding the new cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,496,693. However, the overall death toll climbed to 29,950.

Moreover, a total of 48,744 samples were tested throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 2,400 came COVID positive.

However, as of yesterday, 3,009 more people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours as the number of total recoveries now stood at 1,396,218.

As of Friday, the total count of active cases in the country is recorded at 70,525.

On the other, 562,597 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 497,820 in Punjab, 213,762 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133,613 in Islamabad, 35,187 in Balochistan, 42,429 in Azad Kashmir and 11,285 in Gilgit-Baltistan.