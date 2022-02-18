Kohat police arrest attempted murder accused

PESHAWAR: Kohat police have arrested an accused of an attempted murder case and recovered a weapon used in the crime.

Spokesman of Kohat police revealed that Station House Officer (SHO) City Amjad Hussain along with police party took immediate action and arrested accused Sajid alias Dhado,accused of an attempted murder.

The accused had shot and injured a citizen over a petty dispute.

A case of attempted murder has been registered against the detained accused in City Police Station and he has been handed over to the investigation team.