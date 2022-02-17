PM Imran to address public meeting in Mandi Bauauddin on Friday: Farrukh

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to address a public meeting here on Friday as people of the area wanted to see and thank him for giving a remarkable development packages, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said.

Talking to media, he said it would be a historic public gathering for which all arrangements had been finalized and people of the area were looking forward to give a warm welcome to their beloved leader Imran Khan. Farrukh said the government had initiated a number of development projects, including establishment of a public sector university, in the area.

He said a mass-mobilizing vibe would trigger from Mandi Bahauddin as was seen during the political struggle of PM Imran Khan in which he held mammoth and crowd-pulling gatherings. The minister said the opposition, in an attempt to emulate the prime minister for pulling same size of crown in public gatherings, had launched a movement and vowed a politics of ‘now and never’ in the convention held at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore.

Their movement did not only receive a lukewarm response from the public, but their leaders also got humiliated and resorted to beseeching and entreating for the survival of their politics, he added. He said the PML-N was in the habit of using power against their opponents while being in the government; otherwise they fell on the feet of their adversaries for political benefits.

Citing the PML-N president’s meetings with their political opponents, he said now Shehbaz was not only at the feet of Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, but also went to the Chaudhry House after several years for inquiring after the health of Chaudhry Shujaat.

Terming the opposition ‘a group of blackmailers’, he said it had been hatching conspiracies against the democratically elected government. Their blackmailing against the government would not work as the prime minister was committed to recover the looted national wealth after sending the corrupt politicians into jail. He said Shehbaz Sharif would be indicted on February 18 for laundering billions of rupees through accounts of Ramzan Sugar Mills’ employees. Ironically, an amount of Rs 4 billion was poured into the account of Maqsood, who was a peon in the mill and drawing a meager monthly salary.

The Sharif family used to operate account of a dead person, while Masroor Anwar deposited billions of rupees into the accounts of Shehbaz Sharif, he noted. He said now Shehbaz Sharif was nervous and making efforts to save himself from the accountability.

Even, he was reaching out to his old adversaries for protecting the looted money, he added. Turning his guns towards Maryam Safdar, he said she in her media talk claimed that the National Accountability Bureau had no evidence of corruption against her. Her own statement in which she denied ownership of any property was enough to implicate her in the case, he added.

Her statement was negated by her own brother in an interview with the private channel in 2016 and admitted that the Sharif family owned four flats in London and Maryam Safdar was their beneficial owner, he said. He said later the documents of a Panamanian law firm, Mossack Fonseca, confirmed that Maryam was the beneficial owner. The minister lashed out at Maryam Safdar for constantly seeking adjournments in her case and asked her to produce solid evidence in the court for proving her innocence.

He said Maryam had produced a fake trust deed before the court in the Calibri font which was not in the market at that time. The name of Sharif family should be written in a book of Gunnies World Record for inventing unprecedented ways of cheating, he added.

Farrukh highlighted the ‘Sharif doctrine’ which was aimed at influencing the institutions through videos and audio leaks, in addition to bribing and using pressure tactics. He warned that stern action would be taken against those who were involved in maligning the people on social media networking sites.

He accused Maryam of spearheading the campaigns launched at the social media for character assassination of the prime minister and first lady. The minister said the PML-N had remained involved in character assassination of late Benazir Bhutto and Nusrat Bhutto for political mileage.

He also highlighted the initiatives of the present government to mitigate the inflation and provide relief to the masses. It included health card, Kamyab Pakistan, Kamyab Jawan, Ehsaas and others.

He said Founder of Microsoft Bill Gates had arrived in Pakistan to meet the prime minister and appreciated PM Imran Khan’s efforts for reforming the health sector. Those international leaders were visiting Pakistan who never came to Pakistan in the last several decades, he added.