Fulfillment of UN promises only way to do justice with Kashmiris: Naqash

ISLAMABAD: All Parties Hurriyat Conference senior leader, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash in his message on ‘International Social Justice Day’ said that Kashmiris wanted implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution passed in 1949.

At a time when International Social Justice Day is being observed across the world, the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have been subjected to injustice for last several decades, he said in a statement received here from Srinagar.

He said this injustice has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of innocent Kashmiris so far whereas there was no letup in Indian brutalities which continued unabated in IIOJK.

He lamented the dichotomy of the United Nations and the world community, which were preaching peace and justice but were not taking any concrete measure to ensure the same in Kashmir.

He said, India’s unjust war against Kashmiris has turned Kashmir into a mourning place, graveyard and a vast prison whereas its nefarious expansionist designs have endangered the peace and security of the whole of South Asia.

In these circumstances, he added, the mysterious silence of the United Nations and the rest of the international community was tantamount to injustice to Kashmiris.

“Justice delayed is Justice denied,” he remarked and added that mere speeches were not sufficient rather practical measures were needed to ensure Kashmir issues are resolved at the earliest.

“We believe that dream of peace cannot be materialized unless justice is served, therefore the United Nations and World Community must help Kashmiris to get their right to self-determination,” he added.