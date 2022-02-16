HBL PSL 7: Behroze Sabzwari finds differences among Karachi Kings squad

The Babar Azam-captained Karachi Kings are the first and only team throughout the entire season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) who have lost seven back to back matches. Cricket fans are incredibly frustrated with their performance on field, however they are additionally presenting the explanations for such a grim execution.

“I have heard there are a few differences inside the Karachi Kings team squad” famous entertainer/actor Behroze Sabzwari said

Expressing his disappointment and frustration, the senior actor said that he was supporting the Kings, nonetheless, the team disheartened him.

“I didn’t see a single match of the Karachi Kings,” he said