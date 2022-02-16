Aus vs Pak: Australian pacer Michael Neser dropped from Pakistan tour

Australian quick bowler Michael Neser has purportedly been dropped from 18-players squad selected to visit Pakistan for the much awaited series, because of a side strain injury.

Neser had experienced the injury few days ahead the tour. The injury was affirmed through a scan test.

However, Cricket Australia is yet to declare Neser’s pullout from the Pakistan visit. There are no reports of his comeback to squad as his recovery could require as long as a month because of the idea of the injury. Sources said that Mark Steketee will probably swap the Queensland speedy for the Pakistan versus Australia series. The pacer was constrained out of the field during a one-day game dominated by New South Wales, at the Gabba on Monday night, Australian media detailed. He could manage bowling just two times when he stepped into the field after a long rain delay. Neser, who made his Test debut against England in Adelaide in December, has just bowled multiple times in games in 2022 spending most of January with the national team.

The Pat Cummins-led Australia will visit Pakistan after 24 years for three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I, scheduled to begin March 4 in Rawalpindi. It is appropriate to make reference to that the Australian selectors had as of now chosen to rest individual Test speedy Jhye Richardson from the Pakistan visit in spite of him being a part of the national T20 squad at present playing in Sri Lanka.

Australian men’s Team/squad for Pakistan tour 2022

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner