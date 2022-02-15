England face South Africa and India in packed women’s cricket season

London: England Women will host South Africa in a Test match for the first time in almost 20 years before ending a crowded home season with limited overs series against India.

In a fixture schedule announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Tuesday, it was confirmed the Proteas will tour England from June to July.

They will compete in a multi-format series similar in style to the recent women’s Ashes in Australia. This will begin with a one-off Test match — South Africa’s first four-day fixture since they faced India in 2014.

The last time England and South Africa played each other in a Test was 2003, with the hosts winning a two-match series at Shenley, northwest of London, 1-0.

This season’s home international schedule for England Women will begin with a Test at Taunton, the headquarters of southwest county Somerset, starting on June 27.

England and South Africa will then play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 international, the last of which is scheduled for July 18.

Following the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England in July and August, where a women’s T20 tournament forms part of the multi-sport event, and the second edition of English domestic cricket’s Hundred short-form tournament, India will visit for the second English season in a row. England and India will play three T20s and three ODIs, the last of which will be at Lord’s, ‘the home of cricket’, in London on September 24.

“We are thrilled to be able to announce a compelling summer of international women’s cricket against two of the best teams in the world, in what is a bumper year for the women’s game,” said ECB managing director of women’s cricket Clare Connor.

Following an Ashes series loss, reigning 50-over global champions England are now in managed isolation in New Zealand, where they will defend their title in a Women’s World Cup starting next month.

England Women home fixtures 2022 England v South Africa June 27-June 30: One-off Test, Taunton Jul 11: 1st ODI, Northampton Jul 15: 2nd ODI, Bristol Jul 18: 3rd ODI, Leicester Jul 21: 1st T20, Chelmsford Jul 23: 2nd T20, Worcester Jul 25: 3rd T20, Derby England v India Sep 10: 1st T20, Riverside Ground, Durham Sep 13: 2nd T20, Derby Sep 15: 3rd T20, Bristol Sep 18: 1st ODI, Hove Sep 21: 2nd ODI, Canterbury Sep 24: 3rd ODI, Lord’s