Govt approves Rs 39b for Kamyab Jawan loans to benefit over 25000 youth: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Tuesday said the government has approved Rs 39 billion for Kamyab Jawan Business Loans to benefit around 25,700 youth who have qualified for the soft loans under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

In a press conference, the SAPM urged the youth engaged with media industry to become part of Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) to apply for soft loans to establish their own businesses with a kick start amount.

Dar said under the programme over 2,000 tractors were distributed among the youth working in agriculture sector in order to facilitate the farmers with the aim to boost the sector. The tractor distribution scheme would be expanded to 10,000 tractors in the first phase, he added. He said, as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was working on youth development initiatives and also ensuring best employment opportunities.

The SAPM said the government has allocated Rs100 billion for the disbursement of soft loans under the Kamyab Jawan Program and was distributing three to four billion rupees per month to around 3,000 young entrepreneurs which would be expanded to disburse eight to 10 billion rupees.

He said that in the third phase of “Skills for All” (Hunarmand Pakistan) scholarships program, over 400,000 youth has applied whereas around 60,000 youth would be provided scholarships for various courses in traditional and high-tech trades.

He said the federal government has supported the youth of Sind province and allocated 13,000 skills scholarships for them that has exceeded to 35,000 whereas soft loans of worth Rs8Billion had been disbursed among the qualifying youth. Dar said, “We want sports to become a part of the national economy, so that it may attract and provide jobs to the youth in this sector.

” Pakistan’s target was to participate at the Commonwealth Games and bring laurels for the nation whereas three sports talent hunt drives would be initiated to select best athletes of hockey, wrestling, and weight lifting that would be trained to participate at global foras, he added.

He said the Program has conducted football trials across the country and chose 20 football stars, whereas the trials concluded last week in Karachi. He said the disbursement of business loans under the Kamyab Jawan Programme has been accelerated to facilitate maximum number of youth in the country.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is working for the development and prosperity of the youth”, he mentioned. Usman said KJP was ensuring the distribution of loans on purely merit basis and thousands of young people were running their businesses through these loans.