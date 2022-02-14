COVID-19 claims 12 more lives, 49 new infections in RWP

RAWALPINDI: As many as 49 more people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 45,786 in the Rawalpindi district, while 12 persons lost their battle of life against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, among the new patients,11 belonged to the Rawal town, nine from Rawalpindi Cantonment, five from Taxila, four from Potohar town, Jehlum and Attock, three from AJK, two from Kallar Syedan and KPK, while one of each case has arrived from Islamabad, Gujjar Khan, Kotli Sattian, Murree and Chakwal.

“Presently,90 patients are admitted to eight health facilities, including 41 in the Institute of Urology,36 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, four in the Benazir Bhutto and Holy Family Hospital, two in the District Headquarters Hospital, and one each in the Attock, Bilal and Hearts International Hospital.”

As many as 5,389,035 people, including 44,613 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021″, it informed. The report updated that four patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 33 stable, and 53 were on double oxygen support.

District Health Authority added that 825 were quarantined, including 735 homes and 90 isolation centres. In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours,1,050 samples were collected, out of which 1,001 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 4.66 per cent.