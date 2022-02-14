Inzamam highlights PSL 7 semi-finalists

As the amazingly exhilarating white-ball activity of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has gone into the second leg of matches in Lahore, Former selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has shared an expectation concerning which groups will come to the PSL 7 semi finals.

Inzamam-ul-Haq said that the places of Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars in season seven of the PSL appear to be very strong and competitive

As per the Ex cricketer, Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars, and Multan Sultans all have a fair possibility reaching the semi-finals, yet the Karachi Kings’ squad didn’t impress much. “Apparently this moment isn’t their opportunity,” he expressed.

It’s actually quite important that the Multan Sultans lead the table with 12 points, trailed by the Lahore Qalandars with 10. Islamabad United (third), Quetta Gladiators (fourth), and Peshawar Zalmi (fifth) are the main three groups with six points each in light of their net run rate.

Babar Azam’s – Karachi Kings actually aren’t out after six consecutive losses on the run.