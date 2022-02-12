Pakistan Super League 2022, February 12 schedule

LAHORE: The second leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has begun at Gaddafi Stadium with the consent of countless spectators which will be expanded to 100 percent limit from the following week.

Ex – PSL champions Islamabad United will take on 2019-champions Quetta Gladiators today at 7:30pm in match no 18 of PSL seventh release. Just one match is planned today. United are at the third position on the PSL points table with six points as they have won three of the five games they have played until now.

In the meantime, Gladiators are in fourth put on the points table with four points as they have won two of the five games played in the continuous seventh season of the PSL.