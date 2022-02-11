Pakistan to hold South Asian Games in a befitting manner: minister Sohail Ali

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Friday expressed government’s resolve to hold 14th edition of South Asian Games in a befitting manner. “The preparations for the mega games have been started and the Pakistan contingent will participate in the South Asian Games with full preparation and devotion,” he said this while addressing a meeting of the steering committee in Islamabad.

According to information made available here, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani and other members also attended the meeting. Rai Taimoor said that the venues and other arrangements would be given final touches in the coming days. “The holding of South Asian Games will portray Pakistan’s soft image among the international community,” he added. He said Pakistan is a peaceful and sports-loving country where all international sports events could be organized smoothly. “The sports culture will further grow in our country after the successful holding of the South Asian Games. Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza presided over a meeting of the steering committee the other day. The meeting was convened to review preparations for the 14th South Asian Games, scheduled to be held in March 2023 in Pakistan.

The secretary sports briefed the meeting regarding the preparedness of sports infrastructure for holding different events of South Asian Games including mega upgradation of the existing facilities which would be completed before commencement of the games.