Muhammad Nawaz ruled out of remaining PSL 7 due to bone fracture

LAHORE: Muhammad Nawaz, Quetta Gladiator’s all-rounder has been ruled out from remaining PSL 7 matches due to serious navicular bone fracture.

The franchise informed media on Friday that Nawaz will no longer be able to participate in the ongoing PSL 7. “Nawaz has been ruled out of the remaining matches of PSL 7 after suffering navicular bone displaced fracture,” Gladiators manager’ official statement. Gladiators will play their sixth match against Islamabad United on February 12. They are currently at fourth position with two victories in five matches they played in Karachi-leg.