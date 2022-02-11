Learnt lot from Afridi, Kumble: Rashid Khan

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan has named Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi and Indian spinner Anil Kumble as players he has learned the most. Currently ranked as the best T20 bowler, Rashid Khan has opened up about his inspirations when he was growing up. The leg-spinner named Afridi and Kumble as players he learned the most from. He confessed that he still watches their highlights on YouTube from time to time. Rashid said that he hasn’t had the chance to meet Afridi as both players were currently playing HBL PSL 7. “I loved watching Shahid Afridi and Ani Kumble and whenever I get time, I watch their videos on YouTube. I have not had the pleasure of meeting him this time around because he was tested positive for COVID-19,” cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying. Although he was ranked as currently the best T20 player, Rashid explained that he wants to have a small training session where he picks Afridi’s brain. “I want to meet him in a training session, to basically pick his brain and talk about the technical things. I have not had that kind of a session with him and I would love to go through that this year.” Rashid, who was currently part of Lahore Qalandars who are playing under Shaheen Shah’s captaincy for the first time ever, also ranked HBL PSL as one of the top-three domestic tournaments in the world.













