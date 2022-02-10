People fed up of opposition’s hollow resignations, long march claims: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the opposition could not face Prime Minister Imran Khan, even if it is united as the people are fed up of their hollow claims of resignations, long marches and no confidence.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said every political ploy of the opposition had already failed badly. The opposition did not dare to march, resign or table a confidence motion, he added. These people just wanted to keep themselves alive in the media, he said, adding that the people were well aware that the opposition had no public welfare agenda.