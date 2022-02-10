Bank accounts, CNICs of hardcore POs to be blocked: SSP Operations

PESHAWAR: The police authorities have decided to freeze the bank accounts and block the national identity cards of most-wanted proclaimed offenders (POs).

The step would help restrain the movement of such criminals and make their tracing easy for the law enforcing agencies. The police have intensified their contacts with the departments concerned in this regard.

SSP Operations, Haroon Rashid said during a special drive, police have arrested 53 such criminals and registered cases against 50 facilitators during the first six weeks of the current year. He said the arrested criminals were involved in providing shelter and other logistic facilities to the criminals.

He said during the ongoing campaign the process of blocking bank accounts and national identity cards of hardcore criminals would soon be completed.