Two killed, one injured as paper mill catches fire

LAHORE: At least two workers were killed while another sustained burns after a fire broke out in a paper mill in Kasur on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the fire engulfed the multiple portions of the paper mill, spreading at around three to four acres.

On information, the Rescue firefighting teams reached the spot and started operation to extinguish the fire.

Reportedly, the rescue teams recovered two bodies while the injured were shifted to a hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, a short circuit caused the fire, which burnt the entire paper section of the mill.

The Rescue firefighting operation was continued till the filing of this news.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer also reached the spot to monitor the rescue operation.