One killed in Dera Murad Jamali grenade blast

At least one person was killed and five others seriously injured in a grenade blast in Dera Murad Jamali on Tuesday.

According to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson, a hand grenade was hurled at a bus stand by unidentified attackers in the evening.

Police teams and the bomb disposal squad reached the blast site and cordoned off the area to collect evidence. Further investigation into the incident was underway, says a news report.

Last week, security forces completed the clearance operations which were launched after terrorists attacked their camps in Panjgur and Naushki districts of the province.

Twenty terrorists were killed during the operations while nine security personnel embraced martyrdom, military’s media wing said in a statement.

“Both [of the] attacks were repulsed successfully by the prompt response from troops at both locations,” it said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan paid tribute to the troops who foiled attacks on security installations in Balochistan and said no acts of terror could deter the Pakistani nation from moving forward, as it was very strong and resilient.

Addressing officers and jawans of the Frontier Corps and Pakistan Rangers in Nushki, the prime minister vowed to give a befitting response to the terrorists who were trying to hamper the pace of progress, particularly in Balochistan.