PM Khan, COAS to spend complete day with troops in Naushki

On Tuesday (today), Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will spend the full day with troops in Naushki today.

PM Khan will visit Quetta and Naushki, in a bid to boost the morale of the Pakistani security forces who made great sacrifices during the latest clean-up operation in Balochistan.

The premier along with his delegation was welcomed by Balochistan CM Abdul Qudus Bizenjo at Samungli airport.

Soon after arrival, the premier left for Naushki, where he will visit FC camp and meet the personnel.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Naushki where he would spend a complete day with troops.

The COAS would be given a detailed update on the security situation in the area and operational preparedness of the formation to counter terrorist activities, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Later COAS and the prime minister will be given a comprehensive briefing and will also interact with local tribal elders, the ISPR statement added.

The Army Chief would meet troops who participated in repulsing a terrorist attack on 2nd February.

Earlier in the attack, 13 terrorists were killed, while seven soldiers embraced martyrdom as security forces repulsed terrorist attacks on their camps in Balochistan’s Naushki and Panjgur, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.