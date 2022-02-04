LG Polls: ECP disallows JUI-F to hold public gathering in D.I.Khan

ISLAMABAD: District Election Commissioner and District Monitoring Officer D.I.Khan on Friday asked the district administration to avoid allowing Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (F) for holding a public gathering on the occasion of Local Government Election to be held on February 13.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner/DRO and the District Police Officer, D.I.Khan, they have been asked that any public meeting or Jalsa may not be allowed in the constituencies where Local Government Elections are involved, till the culmination of election process by ensuring the implementation of the code of conduct by Election Commission of Pakistan in letter and spirit.

It said that it has come to the notice that public meetings of a political party JUI (F) is scheduled to be held on 5th and 7th February, 2022 at Yarik and GPO Chowk D.I.Khan respectively and a candidate namely Muhammad Kafeel Nizami of said party is contesting election for mayor seat of City Council D.I.Khan. It said that para-30 of the Code of Conduct issued the Election Commission of Pakistan provides that, “for the conduct of Local Government Elections, there will be no permission for holding public meetings and rallies”. Meanwhile, through a notice, issued by District Election Commissioner, contesting candidate Muhammad Kafeel Nizami, City Council D.1.Khan from JUI-F has been directed to appear in person or through counsel to explain position for violating the code of conduct and directions of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on February 5.

It said that through different sources it was observed that the picture of a government Officer Zia-ur-Rehman was used and also invited him to participate and address a political gathering arranged in lqbal Marriage Hall, Zafarabad Colony, Tehsil, and District D.I.Khan, on February 03 2022, as part of election campaign of JUI candidate namely Muhammad Kafeel Nizami. It added, being a public office holder (PMS Officer Government Servant), such participation in such political activities is sheer violation of Para-25 of the Code of Conduct as well as directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan, contained in Para-2(IV) of ECP, Islamabad’s Notification No.F.16(1)/201-LGE-KP, dated the 3rd January 2022, which are respectively reproduced.

Under section (25), in no case the picture of government servant will be printed on any publicity material by any political party, candidate, election agent, or their supporters, it added. Similarly, under section 2 (iv), after the issuance of election schedule, any holder of public office will not visit the area of any local council to announce any developments scheme or to canvass or campaign for any candidate or any political party. In case someone is resident of the district where elections are being held, he may visit the district, however, will not take part in any kind of political activity, it added.