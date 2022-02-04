Department of archeology makes largest discovery of Buddhist period artifacts in KP

PESHAWAR: The Archeology and Museum department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made a record success of discovering largest number of antiques and artifacts belonging to Buddhist period of around 1800 back.

The discovery has been made at village Babu Dehri of Swabi district and is considered as a big success in archaeological history of the province.

“Finding of such a large number of artifacts from a single location, comprising of around 400 monuments and a large stupa, is a big feat and is considered as largest discovery of the province,” observed Dr. Abdul Samad Director Archeology and Museums Department KP.

In his message, Dr. Samad said all the discoveries are around 1800 years old belonging to Buddhist period.

Excavation at the site, he continued, was started on scientific grounds around six months earlier and the hard work of our team members resulted in making a big achievement of discovering hundreds of antiques and stupa.

The department, he said, received reports about archaeological richness of the site as illegal digging was taking place there time and again.

The Archeology department, he continued, has now started work over preserving of the site for its opening to international tourists to promote religious tourism in the province.

A video has also been released by department showing workers busy in delicately excavating the Babu Dehri site leading to discovery of hundreds of antiques and stupas.