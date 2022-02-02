IPO,Telenor sign agreement for E-payment Service

ISLAMABAD: Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) -Pakistan and Telenor Pakistan on Wednesday signed an agreement for E-payment services.

The agreement was signed by the Directors from either side in the presence of Director General IPO Ms. Shazia Adnan, Meesaq Arif and Muhammad Naseer, Executive Directors IPO, said a press release.

This will enable applicants to make online payments through different Telenor services like Easypaisa etc.

IPO-Pakistan will sign similar agreements with the National Institute of Facilitation Technologies (NIFT) and JazzCash.

This is another step in support of doing business in Pakistan. This will further reduce the application process time.