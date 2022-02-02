Construction work expedites on River Punjkora bridge

PESHAWAR: Construction work on River Punjkora bridge and five others mega roads projects worth billions of rupees were accelerated in Dir Lower district by the Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government to bolster connectivity for promotion of trade, tourism and improve socioeconomic conditions of people.

Communication and Works Department’s officials told APP on Wednesday that work on 10 kilometers long Balambat-Timergara-Kalpani Road was in full swing in Dir Lower district, which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs690 million.

This main road connecting Dir Lower with Upper Dir and Chitral districts would immensely benefit people besides promoting adventure sports and trade activities in these scenic districts of the province.

A long bridge is also being constructed on River Punjkora with an estimated cost of Rs.621 million to further improve connectivity between Timegara Bypass and Kandhara Mandro Roads.

Similarly, the government has expedited work on 10 kilometers long Talash-Kalpani Bypass Road costing Rs683.5 million, which on completion would facilitate people, hikers, mountaineers and tourists visiting the most scenic Kumrat in Dir Upper and Kalash valleys in Chitral district throughout the year.

Accelerating work on six kilometers Chakdara bypass road costing Rs449 million, KP government is constructing Shaheed Chowk Timergara intersection at cost of Rs1.20 billion. This road is a longstanding demand of people of Dir Lower, which was fulfilled by the KP Government.

Moreover, Rs442 million are being spent on construction of new bridge on Khazana bypass in Dir Lower besides allocation of Rs8.50 billion for development of roads infrastructure in annual development program.

In addition to spending Rs1.40 billion on different roads projects started with assistance of Asian Development Bank, he said Rs1.25 billion were being spent on construction of 30 kilometers roads launched with assistance of Japanese Government in Dir Lower.

These projects were started under the Chief Minister’s mega uplift program under which over Rs1.225billion projects had been launched during last three and half years in Dir Lower district.