Rashid rules out any possibility of presidential form of government

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed ruled out any possibility of a presidential form of government, rejecting all rumors being spread through different modes of media about the ‘presidential system or emergency’ in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said that neither there was any possibility of imposition of emergency nor any move for no-confidence motion and any possibility for a long march.

He said despite the opposition’s tall claims, the government passed all important bills from National Assembly and Senate during the last three and half years.

He said on his special invitation, Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif would visit Pakistan next week. The Saudi Interior Minister would meet President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, key government and security officials during his visit. Pak-Saudi relations were higher than the Himalayas, he added.

He said PM was going on an important visit to China from February 3-6. The PM visit would be a historical one, he added.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor and other important issues would come under discussion during the PM’s visit to China.

Commenting on medical reports of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, Rashid said that Nawaz Sharif wanted to stay abroad on fake medical reports and he utilized fake medical reports for going abroad.

Regarding the long march of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM), the minister termed the opposition as ineffective and politically dysfunctional.

About the performance of the ministry, he said 87 new NADRA offices were set up during last year in the country. Out of a total of 87, 23 were set up in Punjab, 11 in Sindh, 18 in KPK, 13 each in Balochistan and AJK. As many as 13 new passport offices would be set up abroad during the current year, he added.

The minister said the government wanted to open 13 new passport offices in Sindh and areas were being located for them. However, he said that they were waiting for the Sindh government’s response in this regard.

He said he had already directed the Chairman NADRA and officials of the passport section to visit Sindh and finalize areas for setting up the said offices and centers.

Regarding law and order, the minister said that all the four chief secretaries and IGPs were directed to remain alert and prepare an effective strategy to control any untoward situation.

Responding to a question, he said no negotiation was being carried out with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He also said all their demands were unacceptable.

To another question, he said that he has issued directives to adopt a rotation policy for transfer and posting in NADRA and FIA. To a separate question, he said Pakistan was not going to IMF for the first time. Pakistan had already availed 23 IMF packages before, he added.