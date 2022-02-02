Free medicines, insulin available at Hyderabad’s five major hospitals

District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffar Khan Tuesday said best medical facilities were available in five major hospitals across the Hyderabad district where all medicines and insulin were being provided to the patients free of charge.

In an interview with APP, he said Sindh Govt hospital Preetabad, CDF hospital, Shah Bhittai hospital Latifabad, Sindh Govt hospital Khosar and Qasimabad Taluka hospital were treating thousands of patients on a daily basis.

The DHO said gynecology and pediatric evening OPD facility had also been started in these hospitals under the administrative control of District Health Office.

He further said the CDF hospital had been affiliated with Bilawal Medical College and state of the art gynecology and pediatric wards were being set up where health facilities will be provided to the people like Aga Khan Hospital.

Maternity facilities are available round the clock in these hospitals and a target of 40 to 50 cases per month has been fixed, Dr. Jaffar said, adding the performance of a hospital with less cases than the target is being considered as poor.

Responding to a question, the DHO said medicines were available in all the hospitals while dog and snake bite vaccines were available in large quantities in every hospital.

Dr. Lala Jaffar said diabetic centres were also set up at all district hospitals for treatment of diabetic patients and they were being provided with the required medicines including insulin injections.

The Preetabad hospital is a model hospital of the district for diabetic patients, DHO maintained.

He said casualty was the important part of any hospital and district health authority had posted all available staff in the emergency services like labour rooms and operation theatres for provision of treatment facilities to the common men.

He said a mechanism had also been devised to keep watch on hospitals and five vigilance committees headed by the medical superintendents were formed which were visiting in different hospitals to review operationalization of the health facilities.

When asked about the facilities for heart disease patients, the DHO said the health department had offered NICVD for setting up cardiac units in three hospitals of the district, including Red Crescent in Latifabad, Kohsar and Tandojam hospitals. He said best dialysis facility was available at Shah Bhittai Hospital and hundreds of patients were being taken for dialysis every month.