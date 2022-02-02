Beijing Winter Olympics Unveiling New China

Beijing Winter Olympics will commence on 4 February with a huge pump and show. Malicious propaganda and threats of diplomatic boycott could not deter the confidence and resolve of Chinese nations to organize a successful event. President Xi Jinping put all horses in motion to make it successful venture. He led the preparations from beginning and kept inspecting the progress incessantly. President Xi’s engagement elevated the spirit of workers, which gave a huge boost to work. President Xi focused on four areas in accordance with Beijing Sustainability Plan. He aspired and guided his nation to achieve goals of 1)- green, 2)- open, 3)- shared and 4)- clean Olympics. It is part of sustainable framework for the Olympics. China has shown great resolve to fulfil its commitments under the sustainability framework.

First goal is to ensure the green Olympics, which has minimum impact on the environment. For ensuring green Olympics, China has deployed technology at multiple fronts. Transcritical CO2 refrigerator technology will be used to facilitate the events. It is the first time that this technology is being used at such huge scale. It will help protect the environment by reducing emissions. It has been estimated that the application of this technology will reduce emissions equivalent to emission generated by 3900 vehicles for whole year. It is a big contribution, as we know how carbon is one of the main contributes to global climate change. Second, China has committed to ensure 100 percent use of green energy. For that purpose, China has established winds farms in Zhangjiakou, which is one of the regional hubs for Olympics. The farms will produce 14 million kilowatts of electricity. Mountain faces are also covered with solar panels, which are expected to produce million kilowatts of clean energy. A dedicated grid station for renewable energy has established to ensure uninterrupted electricity. China is also using cross regional energy trading mechanisms to ensure supply according to the demand.

The New China has graduated from a world factory to a world laboratory.

Third, China has also used renewable and recyclable material in the construction of different facilities. It has dual advantage. On one hand, it will bring raw material, which has minimum environmental impacts. On the other hand, the material can be used for other purposes after the event. Fourth, to protect native flora and environment, China had planted native trees at the massive scale. It is different from the past practices. As world had witnessed many times that host country cut the trees.

Fifth, transportation facilities have been designed according to green standards. It has been indicated that 80 per cent transport facilities will consist of either energy saving or clean energy vehicles. China will also be deploying high speed train in use top facilitate fast movement. Further, 655 hydrogen fueled busses will also be used. Organizers also claimed that 85 per cent busses will be run by electricity or hydrogen fuel. By keeping in mind the flux of transport, it will help reduce big amount of emissions. Sixth, China is working with households to shift them on clean source of energy. For example, in Northern China, 25 million households were shifted to electric or gas heating system from coal heating system. So, China has extended the dividend of Olympics to common people. It will help fulfill the commitment of social development under the sustainability plan . Seventh, it has been highlighted that the snow production will be without any chemicals. So, on melting water will go into soil without any hurdle or harm.

Second, to ensure openness, China adopted a comprehensive framework for engaging local and international community. First, China structured the organizing committee by engaging people from different parts of the world. 57 experts were made a part of committee from 18 countries and regions. Second, China invited media groups from all over the world to witness different activities related to event. It was pointed out that till November 2021, almost 179 media groups attended different events. Engagement of global media has special relevance, if we look at the shared goal of the event.

Third, to ensure the goal of a “shared” event, China mobilized people at huge scale. During the period, China mobilized 346 million people across the country, which participated in diverse activities. China, in 2018-19, organized 75 winter sports related events to expand the winter sports base in country. It helped mobilise people at a large scale. China also established 2062 schools with winter sport facilities. In 2021, total number of registered winter sports related organizations were 792. Ski resorts and ice rinks also established in big numbers and exhibited growth rate of 317 and 41 per cent. The establishment of infrastructure also helped create jobs for people, which has a positive impact on the living standards of people. Again, it contributed to social development of people.

Fourth, President Xi Jinping has made it his prime goal that Beijing Olympics will be clean, and no corruption will be tolerated. There will be zero tolerance for doping or any other illegal activity. It is according to standards of President Xi Jinping, which he is striving to implement at home. Doping is also one form of corruption, which would be countered with full force at all levels.

In a nutshell, China will establish new benchmarks for the rest world. Apart from these innovative steps, Beijing Winter Olympics will also present glimpse of new China to world. New China will astonish the world due to its marvellous development during the last two decades. It has graduated from a world factory to world laboratory. It is emerging as new technological hub, which is driven by innovation. Society is moving towards automation and digital payment system has become new normal. Entrepreneurship is new buzzword among the youth, which is leading the drive for the innovation.

The most important experience would be to learn about the governance system and role of Community Party of China. It will provide opportunity to world to understand the working of Community Party of China and its leadership. I believe uniqueness of system is based on the principle of society driven wellbeing and welfare. It is apparent from the decision making and implementation. Leadership of the Communist Party always keeps people at the center. Rather, leadership has made development, welfare and happiness of people as basic human right.

In conclusion, new China will help people understand why people of China stick with Community Party of China and its leadership. The close bond between people and Party leadership is assisting in steering the country to achieve marvels in every field. Beijing Winter Olympics will provide another opportunities for world to see real China, which is different from propaganda movies or news.

The writer is a political economist.