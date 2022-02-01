PMD forecast light to moderate rain with thunderstorm in parts of the country

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted westerly to enter wave, rain-wind with a thunderstorm in upper and central parts of the country from Wednesday.

According to PMD light to moderate rain-wind with a couple of thunderstorms are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Layyah, Okara and Sahiwal on Wednesday evening or night to Thursday.

Moderate rain-wind-thunderstorm with isolated hailstorms are also expected in Kashmir, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura from Wednesday evening or night to Thursday.

Light to moderate snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Astore and Hunza on Wednesday evening or night Thursday.

Windstorms or dust-raising winds are also expected along the Sindh-Makran coast on Wednesday and Thursday.

About the possible impacts of a two-day rain spell, the PMD said that windstorms may cause damages to vulnerable structures on the Sindh-Makran coast.

The rainfall will be beneficial for crops particularly wheat in Barani areas.