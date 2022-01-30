Govt striving to create massive employment opportunities for young people: Usman Dar

RAWALPINDI: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar here on Sunday said that the government was striving to create massive employment opportunities for young people under the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

Addressing the participants of the closing ceremony of two-day Jobs Marathon organized here jointly by Prime Minister’s KJP and AAA Associates, he said that a large number of youth got various jobs as there has been a massive increase in the economic activity due to disbursement of a large number of soft loans under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme of KJP. He said that concessionary loans were being disbursed among youth and the loan disbursement process of KJP had been expedited.

The SAPM said that efforts were being made to ensure equal distribution of the resources among the youth in line with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan who wanted to make the young people successful so that they could play their due role in development of the country. He congratulated the management of AAA Associates for organizing a Jobs Marathon programme to give jobs to the youth, adding, such programmes are need of the hour as 68 percent population of the country comprises on youth aged less than 30 years. He said, one of the challenges the incumbent government facing was creation of environment and facilitation in which the youth could get jobs and earn their livelihood in a respectable way as nearly two million youth need job opportunities every year.

The economic indicators were very encouraging and private sector was being provided conducive environment so that it could create maximum job opportunities for youth, he added. He also thanked all the private sector organizations for raising salaries of their employees responding to the appeal of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. The SAPM said, “Our youth is facing access to information issue as there is no platform through which the jobs could be provided and on the other hand, those who want to hire quality resource could get the skilled manpower.” He appreciated Chairman, National Vocational and Technical Training (NAVTTC) Syed Javed Hassan for introducing National Employment Exchange Tool, a state of the art portal, and one platform for job seeks and employers.

“We will try to bring the private sector, academic and industry on the platform,” he added. He also appreciated AAA Associates for organizing the Jobs Marathon programme through which nearly 200 to 250 youth were provided jobs in different companies. “We are going to organize Jobs fairs and Jobs Marathons in collaboration with NAVTTC, different ministries, and private sector to facilitate maximum youth of the country,” he informed. A mega programme, Kamyab Jawan Skills for all worth Rs 10 billion was also being run under NAVTTC and first time in the history of the country high-tech skills scholarships were being given to the youth for quality education institutions including top ranking like Lahore University of Management Sciences, he said.

The ‘Hunermand Jawan’ program is the country’s largest skill development programme which was launched aimed at the economic emancipation of youth by providing them quality professional training. The programme was facilitating the youth through easy loans, professional capacity-building, start-ups, and internships, he added.