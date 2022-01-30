Coffee Wagera of Pakistan Practicing Inclusivity

Disrupting a tea-drinking nation with a good coffee culture backed with a strong vision to practice inclusivity and diversity.

Among many stereotypes in Pakistan, one is we are a tea-drinking nation and indeed it is right to a larger extent. But I believe we didn’t come across something more amazing than our regular tea. Mush Panjwani stood up to introduce a positive coffee culture in Pakistan by offering quality coffee and an experience one will never forget. His award-winning venture ‘Coffee Waghera’ needs no introduction; however, what fascinated me about is something even more powerful and that is his generosity.

He launched Coffee Waghera with an incentive to promote inclusivity and in order to do so, he chose women-led businesses to buy most of their snacks. When women go out for work, the very first challenge they come across is making people believe in their seriousness towards the business. And this man supported them by making them feel the work they do is a phenomenon. He further hires the transgender community as his workforce and also trains them. For visually impaired people, Coffee Waghera has a menu card in Braille, and to facilitate hearing impaired people, he has staff who can understand and communicate in sign language.

Besides the vision of becoming Pakistan’s first Starbucks, he has already made Pakistan proud by showing such an extreme level of kindness by empowering those who are questioned first on the uncontrollable personality attributes. Beyond serving coffee, he is providing people with reasons to smile and become happy.

Furthermore, there are many other reasons, I love this venture. For instance, these people are extremely concerned and hold themselves responsible for doing business in an environment-friendly way. Their workforce is trained in a way that they even also try to encourage customers to sit there and discard the cups and wrappers at the space so that they can keep the city clean and enjoy coffee to the fullest.

Thereby, I pledge my word of honor to Mush Panjwani for doing the most awesome project and practicing inclusivity to make others feel accepted, motivated, and empowered. Hope the venture keeps on making a significant impact.