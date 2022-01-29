Registration for Punjab Talent Hunt Programme begins

KASUR: A review meeting of Punjab Talent Hunt Programme 2022 was held here on Saturday with Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal in the chair.

Deputy Director Literature and Theatre Asad Ahmed informed the meeting that Talent Hunt Programme 2022 Season-3rd, was underway across Punjab, under the auspices of Punjab Arts Council Information and Culture Department. He said the district level competitions would be held in the last week of February for which registration process had been started and the last date of registration was February 17, 2022.

He said that competitions of singing, painting, literature, handicrafts, theatre and folk dance would be organised. Interesting youth having age between 16 to 40 years were eligible to take part in the contests. Interested people can get the registration forms from the offices of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, Government Colleges and CEO Education office or can download from the official website www.pac.gop.pk and Facebook page www.facebook.com/pucarofficialpge. DD Asad Ahmed said that competitions would be held at district level after division level and then provincial level.

Prizes and certificates will be awarded to the position holders at all levels, he added. Additional DC General Shabbir Hussain Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Aurangzeb Sadhu, Punjab Arts Council Deputy Director/In-charge Talent Hunt Programme Lahore Division Asad Ahmed, Assistant Directors — Touheed Ahmed Anas, Sherbaaz Awan, Naveed Anjum, Asad Raza Mohal–, Deputy Director (DD) Colleges Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, DD Civil Welfare Muhammad Akbar Raza, Administrator DPS Muhammad Jahangir Chopra, DO Sports Tariq Khanzada and officers concerned attended the meeting.