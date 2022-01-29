BISE Sargodha announces results of special matric special exams

SARGODHA: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha on Saturday announced the results of Matriculation Special Examination (SSC-II) 2021, showing pass percentage of 69.61.

BISE Chairperson Prof Dr. Kausar Raees announced the result in a formal ceremony held at BISE Auditorium. She uploaded the result on board website www.bisesgd.edu.pk by pressing button on her laptop. Speaking on the occasion, she said that 2,471 students appeared in the exams, of whom, 1720 candidates were declared successful showing pass percentage of 69.61.

She said the BISE prepared the result after super checking, however, if any candidate was dissatisfied with the result, he/she could approach the BISE Office by submitting rechecking application within 15 days after announcement of result. She said the result was also available on board website and the students could download the same.

More information in this regard can be obtained from Controller Examinations Muhammad Hussain Lak through telephone number 048-3250070, she added. Secretary Board Dr. Mohsin Abbas, Controller Examination Prof Muhammad Hussain, and others were also present on the occasion.