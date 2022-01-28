400 kanal land set aside for disposal of capital waste: Asad

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that an MOU of 400 Kanals of land of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company has been finalized for the landfill site of CDA for disposal of Islamabad waste.

The MOU was presented in the 41st meeting of the Board of Directors of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and approval was accorded for the signing of MOU with Capital Development Authority (CDA) subject to adherence to all applicable laws, rules, and regulations of the Government of Punjab.

The process of land acquisition for a new landfill site for RWMC is initiated.

The land measuring 1265 Kanals on Mandra Chakwal Road at village Bagnial, DeraPothi, and Sahang Tehsil Gujjar Khan District Rawalpindi has been acquired which is located almost 6 km down from GT road around 55 km from the city center.

While highlighting the ICT importance of Landfill sit for CDA, the Federal Minister Asad Umar said that Capital Development Authority (CDA) had been deprived of landfill sites and waste disposal infrastructure for decades. Which was also causing environmental pollution for Islamabad.

The CDA has been facing immense challenges in handling Islamabad’s waste and to address this issue, a series of meetings were convened by the Federal Minister for Planning Development Asad Umar.

On the directions of Federal Minister Planning, a draft MOU was prepared by the Public-Private Partnership Authority, Islamabad for sharing a parcel of 400 Kanals of Rawalpindi Waste Management.