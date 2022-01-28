Prime Minister briefed on Central Business District project

LAHORE: On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Central Business District where he was given a detailed briefing on the project.

The prime minister was briefed that Rs 24 billion has so far been invested in the first phase of the project. The project will provide a world-class business center and accommodation facilities in heart of the provincial capital.

In addition, measures such as environmental protection, green roofs, urban parks and rainwater harvesting are part of the plan.

More investments worth billions of rupees are expected to be invested in the auction of seven more development sites under the project the next month. Completion of Central Business District will not only create employment opportunities but also help increase investment in the country besides increasing the country’s revenue by Rs 1,500 billion.

The project also includes the completion of the Bab-e-Pakistan project and the transfer of Walton Airport.

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bauzdar, Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Planning & Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Federal Education Minister Mian Shafqat Mahmood, PM’s Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill, PM’s Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Central Business District Project CEO Imran Amin, Chairman NAPHDA Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider, senior officers concerned, and investors of Phase-I of Central Business District Project were present on the occasion.