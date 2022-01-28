70 dead from Tropical Storm Ana in southern Africa

The death toll from a storm that struck three southern African countries rose to 70 on Thursday as emergency teams battled to repair damaged infrastructure and help tens of thousands of victims.

Packing torrential rains, Tropical Storm Ana made landfall Monday in Madagascar before ploughing into Mozambique and Malawi.Rescue workers and authorities across the three countries were still assessing the full extent of the damage.

Madagascar has reported 41 dead, with 18 others killed in Mozambique and 11 in Malawi.Remnants of the storm have passed over Zimbabwe, but no deaths have been reported there. In the three hardest-hit countries, tens of thousands of homes were damaged. Some collapsed under the heavy rain, trapping victims in the rubble.Bridges were washed away by swollen rivers, while livestock drowned and submerged fields, destroying the livelihoods of rural families.