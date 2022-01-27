Bank manager among five killed in Badin car–truck crash

BADIN: Five persons, including a bank manager and two women, were killed in a car-truck collision on Talhar-Badin Road on Thursday.

Jan Muhammad Khatti, the manager of a private bank, along with Constable Azhar Hussain Jatoi was reportedly on way to Badin to shift three injured persons to a hospital when his car collided with a speeding truck coming from opposite side near Sarejo Stop. Besides Jan Muhammad Khatti and Azhar Hussain Jatoi, the other deceased included Sahib dino Malah, his wife Guddi, and his mother-in-law Aasi.