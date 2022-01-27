COVID-19 positivity ratio climbs to 11.91% across country

On Thursday, according to the latest stats released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country has reported 25 more coronavirus deaths and 7,539 new cases in the last 24 hours (Wednesday) as cases of the Omicron variant reported in the country’s different cities.

After adding the new cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,393,887. However, the overall death toll surged 29,162.

Statistics 27 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 63,272

Positive Cases: 7539

Positivity %: 11.91%

Deaths :25

Patients on Critical Care: 1240 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 27, 2022

Moreover, a total of 63,272 samples were tested throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 7,539 came COVID positive.

Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 11.91 percent. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 1,240.

However, as of yesterday, 1,784 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now reached 1,272,871.

As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 91,854.

Furthermore, a total of 533,496 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 469,540 in Punjab, 187,983 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 122,098 in Islamabad, 34,131 in Balochistan, 36,082 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,557in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.

High Covid-19 positivity rate cities

Karachi — 26.32%

Peshawar — 35.89%

Hyderabad — 22.41%

Rawalpindi — 12.29%

Lahore — 15.25%

Islamabad — 16.76%

Bahawalpur — 5.61%

Gujranwala — 3.26%