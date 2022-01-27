NESPAK signs long term agreement with UNDP

National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) has signed a Long-Term Agreement (LTA) with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for providing engineering and design services on a Call-Off Contract basis in countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. NESPAK Managing Director Dr Tahir Masood told media on Wednesday that the types of projects required to be undertaken under LTA include rehabilitation of hospitals, schools and roads, retrofitting of buildings, sewerage and drainage, vehicular access roads and bridges, buildings, rehabilitation of governmental buildings, small scale hydropower plants, small scale solar power plants, wells, water harvesting, irrigation and catchment control, health clinics, medical centers and marine/coastal infrastructure. NESPAK’s scope of services includes data collection, surveys and investigations, detailed design, tender documentation and construction supervision of the above-mentioned projects to be financed by a variety of UNDP partners.













