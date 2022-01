LAHORE: Three people were injured in a roof collapse incident here on Wednesday. Police said the incident took place at Kharak Nala, Multan road area where the roof of a house caved in, burying Haris (20), Wajahat (25), and Hashmat (27) under the debris.

On information, Rescue-1122 vehicles reached the spot pulled the victims out of debris, and shifted them to Jinnah Hospital.