Teenage girl allegedly raped by a police cop in Karachi

KARACHI: A 18-year-old differently-abled girl on Tuesday was allegedly raped by a policeman in a colony located inside government-run Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

According to the police, the teenage girl in her statement to police has alleged she was raped by a police man at Jinnah hospital colony. A case has been filed against the suspect on a victim’s complaint.

The victims family also protested outside Karachi’s Jinnah hospital and demanded the immediate arrest of a police cop named Rana Mukhtiar.

Following the protest by the victim family, the policeman, who is said to be the gunman of a high-ranked police officer, has surrendered himself to SSP investigations south.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail took notice of the incident and has ordered for a report from Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar.

He also directed for strict action against the accused in the teenage girl rape case.

In another rape incident reported last Friday, police officials have arrested a teenager for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in Karachi’s Moosa Colony area.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested for raping his cousin in the Moosa Colony area of Karachi.

The police investigators told the media that the accused boy was mobile addict and used to watch illicit content on his cell phone.