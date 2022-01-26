Dualization work of Karachi, Quetta, Chaman to start from Feb

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Tuesday informed the Senate that dualization work of 796 kilometers long Karachi to Quetta and Chaman road would be started next month.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding an alarming number of traffic accidents on RCD Highway, N-25, which runs from Karachi to Quetta and Chaman, he said, “Contract has been awarded for the construction of the first section of 330 kilometers of the highway and Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform groundbreaking of the project next month”.

About the remaining two sections, the minister said that one is at feasibility, while the other is at the designing stage. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has completed work on 2,032 kilometers of road projects and also started work on an additional 7879 km of roads network. He said that the road projects started in Balochistan were including Zhob Kuchlak, Nokandi Mashkeel, Khuzdar Bisimah, Ziarat Morr Kuch Harnai, Hoshab Awaran, Dera Murad Jamali Bypass, Quetta Bypass, and Kuchlak Khuzdar.

He said that 3800 kilometers long roads were being constructed only in Balochistan province. The minister said groundbreaking of 300 kilometers long Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway would be performed in April this year.