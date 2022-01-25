Journalist, unarmed warriors to sensitive people: SACM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information and Spokesperson to the Punjab Government Hassan Khawar said on Tuesday the journalist community, especially crime reporters, were unarmed warriors who stand with the government in the fight against crime.

In his statement on the murder of a journalist in front of Lahore Press Club, he said that the case was being investigated from every angle on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. He said that evidence was being collected on scientific basis and the culprits would soon be brought to book.