Former SC justice escapes road accident

MUZAFFARGARH: Former Justice of Supreme Court (SC) Khalil-ur-Rehman Ramday miraculously got saved after his vehicle overturned in town Sanawan.

According to the police source, the former judge had left to attend the funeral prayer of renowned politician, Noor Rabbani Khar offered here.

When he was crossing Sanawan, his car overturned over reasons that yet to have discovered.

Khalil ur Rehman was himself driving the car. However, he got saved miraculously, but sustained minor injury which was treated locally on the spot.

According to police, he went back to the home town, Lahore after attending the funeral prayer of the politician.